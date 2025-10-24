Ecuador’s President Considering Locations for Foreign Military Bases
October 24, 2025
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa attends a tourism conference in Madrid, Spain, January 24, 2024. Photo: David Cruz Sanz/AP/File photo.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has revealed that his administration is already considering possible locations for foreign military bases should a referendum scheduled for November 16 authorize such measures. The statements were made in an interview with an international media outlet, just over three weeks before the referendum.
Among the sites mentioned by the president were Baltra Island, located in the Galapagos Islands, as well as areas in the provinces of Santa Elena and Manabí. Noboa justified the mention of Baltra by pointing out its strategic value and recalling that during World War II, it was used as a military base by the United States.
Although the official campaign has not yet begun, Noboa expressed confidence that citizens will support the referendum, which also includes other questions, such as the possibility of convening a Constituent Assembly to draft a new constitution.
Regarding the proposal to create a new constitution, the president stated that one of the objectives of a new constitution would be to guarantee openness to foreign investment.
During the interview, Noboa described his political orientation as “very moderate social democrat” and stated that his economic model is inspired by that of the Brazilian government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. However, according to many analysts, his day-to-day actions differ greatly from these claims.
The Ecuadorian president also addressed security issues, stating that there is a direct relationship between drug trafficking and illegal mining. He also referred to the indigenous strike motivated by the elimination of the diesel subsidy, which lasted for a month and resulted in roadblocks in the Andean regions and complaints of police repression.
Finally, Noboa commented on two recent “incidents:” an attack on his motorcade in Cañar province on October 7, and an alleged attempted poisoning using food that he said contained toxic substances. In both cases, he stated that the corresponding legal procedure would be followed. Analysts also claim that these “incidents” could be Noboa’s attempts to divert media attention from the failures of his administration.
(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
No comments:
Post a Comment