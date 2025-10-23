Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Guides Construction of Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm Again
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, guided again on the spot the construction of the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm in its final stage on October 17.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was accompanied by Jo Yong Won, Pak Jong Chon, Kim Tok Hun, No Kwang Chol, Kim Jae Ryong, Kim Yong Su and other leading officials.
Kim Jong Un was greeted on the spot by commanding officers of the units of the Korean People’s Army and officials of the Paektusan Hero Youth Shock Brigade and designing and relevant institutions, which are involved in the construction.
True to the on-site instructions given by Kim Jong Un on September 18, the KPA units and members of the youth shock brigade are pushing ahead with the last stage of construction after mainly completing the construction project covering a vast area.
At present, nearly 90 percent of the total workload of the project has been carried out.
He went round the section of edaphic glasshouses, the vegetable science research centre, Soho Branch Farm and other places of the construction site to learn in detail about equipment assembly and site clearing.
He said that the construction of the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm is another gigantic creative undertaking for promoting the independent and diversified development of the local economy and proving the validity and vitality of the Party’s policy on regional development in the new era and, therefore, it is necessary to open up a new path of rural civilization not only in architecture but also in environmental arrangement and landscaping.
Placing a particular emphasis on the issue of creating a distinctive landscape by making effective use of the natural environment while preserving the characteristics of the island area, he gave an instruction to direct all efforts and means to dynamically push ahead with site clearing, landscaping and creation of windbreak forest in the vast area of the greenhouse farm.
He pointed out some deviations revealed in designing and paving roads in the area of the greenhouse farm.
He set forth a series of important tasks arising in the last stage of construction, the operation of the farm and the conservation and administration of land and river, including the issue of making good preparations for the management of the farm, the issue of mobilizing machinery in a concentrated way to qualitatively complete the environmental arrangement of the surroundings of the construction site and the issue of taking measures to raise the level of specialization in environmental protection and management.
He expressed belief that all the soldier-builders and members of the youth shock brigade would perfectly complete the large-scale greenhouse farm without fail by redoubling efforts and displaying dauntless courage, always bearing in mind the trust and expectation of the Party and the people, and thus present it to the glorious Party congress.
KCNA
2025-10-18
