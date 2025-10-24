‘Was the Coup Attempt Real?’, Reactions Trail Sacking of Service Chiefs
By Seun Adeuyi
Daily Trust
Fri, 24 Oct 2025 16:29:18 WAT
Reactions have trailed the sacking of General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, and some other service chiefs.
Friday’s action was contained in a statement by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President Media & Public Communication.
According to the statement, Musa was replaced by General Olufemi Oluyede, who until the new appointment was Chief of Army Staff.
Major-General W. Shaibu was named as the new Chief of Army Staff while Air Vice Marshall S.K Aneke is the new Chief of Air Staff and Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.
However, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye, retained his position.
This comes after reports that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had apprehended several officers, including a Brigadier-General and a Colonel, for alleged involvement in a planned move to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Meanwhile, the development has literally set the internet on fire.
On X @reuel4real said: “Dont you think a democratically elected president should not have power to sack military service chiefs, let the military be a stand alone institution and the highest office to be attained through qualifications only to retire after service.”
Richard Joseph Ahonkhai: “Both chief of Army and Defence staff are now Yoruba.”
Abdulganiyu Shehu: “The fear of the coup is the beginning of wisdom.”
Yusuf Abdulwahab Sani: “This is a commendable and strategic move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his continuous effort to strengthen national security and restore lasting peace across the country.”
