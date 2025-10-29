African Union Condemns Sudan’s RSF for El Fasher ‘Atrocities’
29 October 2025
October 29, 2025 (ADDIS ABABA) – The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Wednesday condemned Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for committing reported atrocities in El Fasher and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities after the group seized control of the city.
The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency session on Sudan on Thursday following El Fasher’s fall, amid reports of widespread atrocities around the North Darfur capital.
In a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the AU council warned that perpetrators of heinous acts would be held accountable. It stated the people of El Fasher have “suffered enough since May 2024 under siege by the paramilitary RSF, during which time they have been denied access to food and other social basic needs”.
The PSC called for an unconditional halt to the fighting and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow aid to reach affected populations. It tasked the AU Commission with monitoring the crimes, developing a plan to protect civilians, and reporting back with recommendations within three weeks.
The council also strongly condemned “any external interference… which is fueling the Sudanese conflict” and stated that those providing support to the warring parties would be held accountable. It called for an urgent meeting between the AU, U.N., regional bloc IGAD and the Quad to coordinate efforts and instructed its sanctions committee to identify external actors supporting the factions within three weeks.
Reaffirming that there is “no military solution to Sudan’s crisis”, the statement strongly rejected the RSF’s establishment of a “so-called parallel government” and urged the international community not to recognise it.
The AU Commission chairperson was directed to engage with a presidential committee led by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to facilitate negotiations between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, with a special AU summit on Sudan being a possibility.
The council also requested its Special Envoy on the Prevention of Genocide and Other Mass Atrocities to undertake a fact-finding mission to Sudan and report back with recommendations within three weeks. The PSC said it would remain actively seized of the matter.
No comments:
Post a Comment