Sudan’s RSF Arrests Al Jazeera Journalist in El Fasher as U.S. Urges Civilian Protection
26 October 2025
Moamar Ibrahim speaking from El Fasher
October 26, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday arrested journalist Moamar Ibrahim, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Mubasher, in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state. Ibrahim was the only journalist filing daily television reports from inside the besieged city.
A video clip circulated by RSF members showed the journalist being captured as he attempted to leave El Fasher. His arrest came hours after the paramilitary force announced it had taken complete control of the city, the last Sudanese army stronghold in Darfur.
The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate condemned the detention, holding the RSF fully responsible for Ibrahim’s safety and demanding his immediate, unconditional release. The syndicate also voiced alarm over deteriorating security for all journalists in El Fasher amid a complete media blackout due to a communications shutdown.
The United States called on the RSF to protect civilians. “As fighting intensifies in El Fasher and more civilians seek safety from the violence, the RSF must act now to protect civilians and prevent further suffering,” Mossaad Boulos, an adviser to the U.S. President for African Affairs, said in a post on social media platform X.
He urged RSF leaders to issue clear safety orders and open humanitarian corridors, adding, “The world is watching El Fasher and the actions of the RSF with deep concern.”
A communications and internet blackout in El Fasher since Sunday morning has fuelled fears of abuses against civilians and prisoners of war, after RSF fighters circulated videos of captives.
An RSF spokesperson said prisoners would be treated in accordance with international humanitarian law. The group’s second-in-command, Abdel Rahim Daglo, appeared in a video from El Fasher, pledging to secure citizens’ property and hold any looters accountable.
