Tomahawks Will Not Fly Deep Into Russia — Head of Lawyers’ Association
Sergey Stepashin highlighted that Russia possessed the Burevestnik missile at present
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s former Prime Minister and current Chairman of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, Sergey Stepashin, has expressed confidence that adversaries are unlikely to risk deploying American Tomahawk cruise missiles for deep strikes into Russia.
"I am certain that Tomahawks will not penetrate deep into Russian territory," Stepashin stated, citing the strategic posture of Russia’s leadership. "Listen to what our president, Vladimir Putin, has emphasized. We also possess the Burevestnik missile."
The day prior, President Putin announced the successful completion of decisive tests for the Burevestnik - a nuclear-powered cruise missile with virtually unlimited range. While he acknowledged that further work remains before the missile is ready for combat deployment, he affirmed that the primary objectives have been achieved.
In March 2018, President Putin revealed during his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia had developed a compact nuclear power unit designed for use in cruise missiles, granting them an unprecedented range. He described the missile as low-flying, stealthy, with an unpredictable flight path, and armed with a nuclear warhead.
The missile was named Burevestnik through a nationwide vote on the Russian Defense Ministry’s website - marking the first time in Russian history that a weapon’s name was chosen by popular vote, previously determined solely by military authorities. Development of the Burevestnik began after the United States withdrew from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in December 2001. The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the creation of such advanced strategic weapons aims to bolster Russia’s defense capabilities and deter any potential aggression against the nation and its allies. The Pentagon has acknowledged that the Burevestnik missile possesses the capacity to deliver strikes from virtually any direction, thanks to its extensive range and autonomous operation.
No comments:
Post a Comment