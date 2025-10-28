Sudanese Red Crescent Says Five Volunteers Killed in North Kordofan
28 October 2025
An RSF fighter questions and beats a Sudanese Red Crescent member with a stick in a video released on Oct. 28, 2025
October 28, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – Five humanitarian volunteers have been killed and three are missing in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) said on Tuesday, days after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the area.
The volunteers were attacked while distributing food in the city of Bara, the SRCS said in a statement. The incident followed the circulation of a video on pro-RSF platforms allegedly showing one of the force’s officers assaulting Red Crescent workers and accusing them of supporting the Sudanese army.
The SRCS said the targeted volunteers were wearing official Red Crescent emblems and carrying identification. It called the attack a “flagrant violation” of the Geneva Conventions, which grant protection to humanitarian workers.
The RSF announced it had taken control of Bara on Oct. 25 after battles with the army. Rights groups have since accused the paramilitary force of widespread abuses and summary executions of civilians, prompting a mass exodus from the city.
The aid group called for an independent investigation into the killings and demanded that all warring parties respect the Red Crescent emblem and ensure the safety of its staff.
SRCS Secretary-General Aida Elsayed Abdalla also expressed grave concern over losing contact with another Red Crescent team working in a maternity hospital in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
Since Sudan’s conflict erupted in April 2023, at least 28 Red Crescent volunteers and staff have been killed while on duty, the statement said.
No comments:
Post a Comment