Joint Friendship Gathering of Youth of DPRK and Russia Held
A joint friendship gathering of youth of the DPRK and Russia took place at the Central Youth Hall on October 21.
Present there were Mun Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League, officials of the youth league, university students in Pyongyang and the members of the Russian youth friendship visiting group on a visit to the DPRK.
Speeches were made at the gathering.
Mun Chol stressed that the peoples and youths of the two countries would always demonstrate the great reputation of victors thanks to the deep friendship between the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the common noble ideal for justice and truth.
On behalf of the Russian youth friendship visiting group, Olga Popova, vice-chairperson of the National Council of the Russian Association of Youth and Children, and Sergei Mikhailov, a member of the group, said that it was a very meaningful occasion to visit the DPRK in October greeting important and significant days in the history of the Russia-DPRK relations.
Extending the sincerest thanks to Kim Jong Un who pays a special attention to developing the exchanges and cooperation between the youth of the two countries, they stressed that they would make every effort to firmly carry forward the traditions of Russia-DPRK friendship.
The artistic motivational team of the Central Committee of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League performed at the gathering.
Put on the stage were songs and dances “Dear Father” and “My Powerful Motherland”, male guitar ensemble “We Are Successors to Revolution”, male solo and chorus “We Are Koreans” and Russian songs “Way” and “Russia, Forward”.
The young people of the DPRK and Russia deepened friendship, playing colourful sports and amusement games together.
KCNA
2025-10-23
