Darfur Governor Blames Foreign Intelligence for El Fasher’s Fall
28 October 2025
Minni Minawi speaks on October 28, 2025
October 28, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi on Tuesday blamed foreign intelligence agencies for aiding the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in their capture of El Fasher by cutting his troops’ communications, while also admitting to “major mistakes” by his own side.
In a televised address following the city’s fall to the RSF on Saturday, Minawi said the capture was the result of a concerted effort by “aggressor states” that provided material, logistical and intelligence support to the paramilitary force.
“El Fasher would not have fallen without… the use of intelligence agencies in the region to cut off all modern satellite communications,” Minawi stated, adding that this action successfully severed contact between his forces on the ground and their command rooms.
The city’s capture was followed by reports of mass killings and looting, which researchers at Yale University said could amount to crimes against humanity and genocide.
While acknowledging “major mistakes and failures for which we, the state leadership and the leadership of the Joint Force, are responsible,” Minawi said the “unbalanced military situation” was created by a “state sponsoring and financing this war”.
He claimed the RSF had become “fragile” and reliant on two external elements: “mercenaries from neighboring countries and overseas, and drones operated from abroad alongside communication jamming technology.”
Minawi warned that the RSF’s next strategy would be to “work on inciting the forces constituting the existential battle and creating sedition among them” to drive a wedge between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Joint Force.
The governor also directed sharp criticism at the international community.
“Your shameful silence will be etched in the annals of history as a witness to an era when the world abandoned its humanity,” he said, accusing world powers of remaining silent out of fear of the “funder” who “turned money into fuel for genocide.” He added that anyone financing the RSF is a “criminal.”
