UAE Directly Funded RSF, Leading to Fall of El-Fasher: Sudan
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Oct 2025 21:03
Sudan's officials accuse the UAE of funding the RSF, blaming it for massacres in El-Fasher, while the EU and the UN condemn atrocities and urge humanitarian access.
Sudan's Information Minister, Khalid al-Isaa, has directly accused the United Arab Emirates of bankrolling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), stating, "The UAE is providing full and direct funding to the Rapid Support Forces militia, and this is what led to the fall of Al-Fashir."
In his speech this Wednesday at a ministry conference in Port Sudan, al-Isaa drew a stark comparison, pointing out that while the world designated Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda as terrorists for killing 2,000 people, the Rapid Support Forces militia has been responsible for tens of thousands of deaths, a fact which he insists must lead to its official proscription as a terrorist organization.
On her part, humanitarian aid officer Mona Noor characterized the situation in El-Fasher as tragically catastrophic, stating that the militia is actively pursuing those who flee the city and subjecting them to killing, looting, and rape.
RSF committing massacres with glee
Noor further condemned the international community's suspicious silence in the face of the Rapid Support Forces' violations, stating that, according to preliminary figures, the civilian death toll has reached 2,000, adding that the militia has been executing the wounded and sick in their hospital beds, killing those who run soup kitchens, and systematically targeting medical personnel and aid workers.
The humanitarian aid officer also pointed out that "the killings were carried out with brutal savagery, driven by revenge and an apparent delight in the act," adding that "members of the militia have even published videos of these crimes."
Concluding the conference, the Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein al-Amin, stated that the international community mistakenly treats the Sudanese Army and the terrorist militia as equivalent parties in a mere conflict between two generals.
He called for the punishment of those states in the regional and international sphere that are providing assistance and funding to the militia.
Al-Amin stated that "the crimes committed by the militia will remain a stain on the conscience of humanity." Furthermore, he addressed the recent expulsion of World Food Programme staff, confirming that the decision was made after monitoring numerous violations.
He explained that these actions "compromised the organization's neutrality and infringed upon national sovereignty," adding that "the decision was coordinated with all relevant authorities based on information that cannot be disclosed in a press conference."
European countries call for calm after fall of El-Fasher
Meanwhile, the European Union and several European nations have issued calls for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict in Sudan following the Rapid Support Forces' seizure of El-Fasher, the capital of the Darfur region.
In a joint statement, the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, and the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Hagia Habib, declared that the Rapid Support Forces' targeting of civilians on an ethnic basis underscores the sheer brutality of their campaign.
The bloc reiterated its support for relief efforts and diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire, confirming that it "remains in contact with both sides and with international partners to facilitate a return to the negotiating table." Furthermore, it reaffirmed its support for international efforts to ensure accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Foreign ministries condemn the RSF
The French Foreign Ministry has condemned the military escalation in El-Fasher, warning that it dangerously exacerbates the severe humanitarian crisis that has gripped the city for nearly eighteen months.
In an official statement, the Ministry strongly condemned the intensification of the Rapid Support Forces' offensive, which began on October 26, and expressed profound concern over reports of widespread atrocities, including summary executions in El-Fasher and Bara.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen described the situation in El-Fasher as "unbearable" and insisted that "the Rapid Support Forces must protect civilians and allow immediate, unhindered humanitarian access."
Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations demanded that the Rapid Support Forces permit the opening of a safe corridor to allow civilians to flee El-Fasher, while the joint force of armed movements allied with the Sudanese Army accused the RSF of killing 2,000 civilians in the city on October 26 and 27 of this month.
No comments:
Post a Comment