Sudan Militia Commander Hemetti Threatens to Hit Aircraft from Neighbouring States
RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo speaks on October 21, 2025
October 21, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, on Tuesday accused the Sudanese army of committing “ethnic cleansing and genocide” and threatened to target any aircraft from neighbouring countries used in attacks.
In a lengthy televised address, Daglo, known as Hemetti, said attacks on tribal administrations and community leaders, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, were a deliberate effort to “wipe tribes off the map.”
“When we talk about targeting tribal administrations, we mean ethnic cleansing and genocide… an entire tribe cannot be targeted with the aim of exterminating it,” he said, citing a specific attack on the Muzrub tribe as a “real genocide.”
In a significant escalation, Hemetti issued a direct warning to unnamed neighbouring countries against allowing their territory to be used for attacks against his forces.
“An important message, we have been silent for a long time… any plane taking off from any airport in any neighbouring country to drop supplies, to strike, or to kill, and any drone taking off from any airport, is a legitimate target for us,” he stated. “We are certain of this, and if we were not, we would not have said it.”
Hemetti described the army’s leadership as a “satanic movement” and a “cancer” that must be removed, accusing them of hypocrisy and deceiving the Sudanese people.
He also levelled personal accusations against army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, calling him the “leader of the Islamist movement in the army,” a “criminal and a murderer,” and claiming knowledge of his secret meetings with leaders of the former regime.
The RSF commander reiterated his call for an “international committee of inquiry” into all “massacres” and crimes of “ethnic cleansing” since the conflict began on April 15.
He concluded his speech by calling on the Sudanese people to “get rid of this criminal,” referring to Burhan, and urged his own forces to head to the “battlefields,” asserting that “victory is coming.”
