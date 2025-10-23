Females Outstrip Males at GZU . . . Make Up 61pc of Graduates . . . VP Mohadi Awarded Doctorate
Online Reporter
Herald October 24, 2025
Wallace Ruzvidzo in MASVINGO
CHANCELLOR of all State universities, President Mnangagwa yesterday capped 3 477 graduates, including Vice President Kembo Mohadi, at Great Zimbabwe University’s 19th graduation ceremony.
Of these, 498 were undergraduates, 979 postgraduates, while the remainder comprised diploma and certificate holders.
Women made up 61 percent of the graduating class, reflecting continued gender inclusivity.
The cohort also included 187 international students from Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone and Zambia, and 11 students living with disabilities, underscoring GZU’s commitment to inclusivity.
A total of 56 students attained distinctions and received the Vice Chancellor’s Prize, while six were honoured with the prestigious Chancellor’s Award.
The university also conferred seven Doctor of Philosophy degrees.
Vice President Mohadi was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences in Leadership (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his contribution to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and national development.
In his address, GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Jonas Zvobgo said the university had continued to make significant progress under the Education 5.0 model, which focuses on teaching, research, community engagement, innovation and industrialisation.
“The university translated ideas into tangible and commercialisable solutions,” he said.
“Our focus was in key sectors such as food security, agriculture and energy.”
President Mnangagwa poses for a photograph with Great Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo (second left), best students and Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa cash prize recipients Mtandazo Tshuma (right) and Lawrence Ndofirepi at the varsity’s 19th graduation ceremony in Masvingo yesterday. — Picture: Justin Mutenda.
As part of efforts to drive rural industrialisation, GZU has established a grain processing plant at its Innovation Centre for Drylands Agriculture, which is nearing completion and is expected to transform traditional grain production.
“Currently, installation of equipment is at 90 percent completion,” said Prof Zvobgo.
The university is also set to introduce 63 new Education 5.0-aligned programmes, 53 percent of which fall under STEM disciplines such as geographic information systems, climate studies, forensic science, data analytics and engineering.
These programmes are at various stages of approval by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).
Prof Zvobgo said the transformation of Masvingo Provincial Hospital into a teaching centre was progressing well.
“This will enable us to meet our obligations for the teaching of medical students due for clinical training at the beginning of 2026.
“The university is honoured that the project was accorded national priority project status,” he said.
In the energy sector, GZU has partnered the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to develop a transformer and substation protection system, an innovation aimed at enhancing the sustainability and security of the national power grid.
“This is a potent innovation which seeks to secure the power grid, a critical national asset, through an intelligent power management system,” he added.
The university, he said, has also mobilised US$500 000 to support research and innovation projects, including grants worth US$116 000 from the RUFORM collaborative project funded by the Mastercard Foundation, and €242 000 from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in partnership with Terre des Hommes.
To further promote student entrepreneurship, GZU secured US$16 800 from the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT).
The university is also working on AI-powered drone manufacturing, with the first prototype expected to be completed by January 2026.
“These grants not only fund research, but also create opportunities for students and communities to benefit directly from applied innovation,” he said.
He also congratulated President Mnangagwa for his recent achievements, including the successful hosting of the ZANU PF 22nd National People’s Conference, his tenure as SADC Chair, election as incoming COMESA Chair, and Zimbabwe’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.
“We are grateful for your leadership that has taken Zimbabwe on an unprecedented and upward trajectory.
“We also stand proud of your recognition by regional and continental blocs and your bold vision for Zimbabwe’s rightful place in the global arena,” said Prod Zvobgo.
The best overall student, Lawrence Ndofirepi, and the best female student, Mthandazo Tshuma, each received the Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award worth US$1 000.
Zebron Chikati, Deborah Mamutse, Tatenda Vanyoro and Priscillah Chifundo each received the Chancellor’s Award of US$500 for academic excellence.
No comments:
Post a Comment