Sunday, October 26, 2025

China Prepares to Launch Shenzhou-21 Crewed Spaceship

By Xinhua

Oct 24, 2025 01:46 PM

The Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday.

The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, according to the CMSA.

All facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.

