China Prepares to Launch Shenzhou-21 Crewed Spaceship
By Xinhua
Oct 24, 2025 01:46 PM
The Shenzhou-21 crewed spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Friday.
The combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area, according to the CMSA.
All facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.
