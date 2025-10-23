Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga in Beitbridge to Assess High-impact Projects
October 23, 2025
Thupeyo Muleya
Beitbridge Bureau
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Beitbridge to assess the implementation of high-impact projects that are set to drive infrastructure development, rural industrialisation and agriculture production.
Dr Chiwenga is set to visit the new multi-million Orange Ville citrus production project some 40km west of the border town.
The project includes a citrus plantation and a juice processing plant.
At Nottingham Estate, the Vice President is expected to assess the ongoing dam construction, solar plant, and the expansion of a citrus project.
VP Chiwenga will also track progress on the Palm River Special Economic Zone project which includes a thermal power station, a chrome smelting plant and a coking plant, among other things.
