Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga in Beitbridge to Assess High-impact Projects

Online Reporter Herald  

October 23, 2025

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Beitbridge to assess the implementation of high-impact projects that are set to drive infrastructure development, rural industrialisation and agriculture production.

Dr Chiwenga is set to visit the new multi-million Orange Ville citrus production project some 40km west of the border town.

The project includes a citrus plantation and a juice processing plant.

At Nottingham Estate, the Vice President is expected to assess the ongoing dam construction, solar plant, and the expansion of a citrus project.

VP Chiwenga will also track progress on the Palm River Special Economic Zone project which includes a thermal power station, a chrome smelting plant and a coking plant, among other things.

