Khartoum Airport Reopens with First Flight After Two-year Closure
22 October 2025
The moment the aircraft's wheels touch down on the runway at Khartoum International Airport on Oct 22, 2025
October 22, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – The management of Khartoum International Airport announced on Wednesday the official resumption of operations after a Badr Airlines civilian aircraft landed, marking the return of civil aviation activity to the Sudanese capital after a hiatus of more than two years due to the war.
The airport’s reopening comes despite being subjected to drone strikes by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the past two days in an attempt to disrupt its inauguration, which followed the Civil Aviation Authority’s announcement that the airport was ready to operate starting Wednesday.
“A Badr Airlines plane landed a short while ago at Khartoum International Airport, thereby announcing the inauguration of the airport and the return of air traffic from the capital,” the airport administration said in a press statement on its official page.
It explained that this event represents a significant step in the recovery of the Sudanese aviation sector and the gradual return of air traffic.
Multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that the Badr Airlines flight landed without passengers and took off approximately two hours after its arrival.
Khartoum airport suffered extensive damage as it was located within the zone of confrontations between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which had controlled it since the first day of the war in April 2023.
After the army regained full control of Khartoum state, authorities began comprehensive maintenance and rehabilitation of the airport as part of the government’s efforts to normalise public life in the capital and prepare for the return of citizens.
No comments:
Post a Comment