New Houses Built in Ryanggang Province of DPRK
Agricultural workers of the Township Farm and Kkotpong Farm in Pochon County, Ryanggang Province, the DPRK, have become the masters of a civilized new life.
Houses of diverse and distinctive designs, harmonizing with the natural environment of the northern mountainous area of the country, have been built at the farms. The beautiful villages are the true feature of the countryside where the people’s dreams and ideals come true.
There took place a ceremony of moving into new houses on the spot.
Present there were officials of the Party and power organs in the province and the county, builders, and the agricultural workers who were to move into new houses. A congratulatory address was made there.
Then, the house licences were handed over to be followed by speeches.
As a cheerful singing and dance party of agricultural workers were given in the new villages, officials visited the owners of new houses to congratulate them.
The national flags of the DPRK were fluttering at the windows of the new houses. The villagers extended their gratitude to the motherly Workers’ Party of Korea. People’s happy laughter resounded and sparks flew off.
KCNA
2025-10-23
