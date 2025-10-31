FM Responds to Whether China's Suspension of Rare Earths Export Controls Apply to All Countries
By Global Times
Oct 31, 2025 04:23 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun. Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
In response to a question on whether China's newly announced one-year suspension of the rare earths export control measures, published on October 9, applies to all countries, or only to the US, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Friday that "For specific questions, I suggest you consult the relevant competent Chinese authorities."
Global Times
