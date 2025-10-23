Speech of Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un at Military Parade to Celebrate 80th Founding Anniversary of WPK
Generals, officers, commissioned officers and soldiers of the heroic Korean People’s Army,
Officers and soldiers of the parade units,
Labour innovators and meritorious persons from across the country, Pyongyang citizens and overseas compatriots,
Esteemed guests of honour who are spending this significant night with us,
The parade of the armed forces of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the culmination of the celebrations of the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, is about to begin.
First of all, I warmly welcome the guests from all walks of life and our dear friends from different countries invited to this grand event.
I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all the people across the country who have devoted their precious sweat of creation and labour and their sincerity to this October day of glory.
I also express my deep gratitude to the parties and governments of different countries and international democratic organizations for their sincere congratulations to our Party, government and people on the occasion of the significant holiday.
Comrades and friends,
The elite representatives of the armed forces of the Republic, which our Party has built up for as long as 80 years, have now gathered here.
The steel-strong columns of our armed forces will now display the might developed by the WPK for the good of the people whom it embraced as its destiny and for socialism, the unanimous aspiration and choice of our people.
Today we will confirm once again the eternity of our sovereignty and our cause which can only be defended and guaranteed by strength and by victory.
I believe it is a source of exceptional honour and pride for a party leading the revolution with just ideals to celebrate its whole history and demonstrate its bright future through the parade of such brave armed forces.
All the officers and soldiers of the parade units,
I warmly congratulate you on having the greatest privilege of leaving historic steps on the track of glory as you keep the greatest pride of the WPK and the greatest honour of the DPRK.
Comrades and friends,
As I witness the dignity of the soldiers in parade and the warm respect emanating from their eyes on this grand occasion which our army has arranged in celebration of the founding anniversary of the Party, I am wrapped in a solemn feeling at the thought of the officers and soldiers of our army who have always taken the lead in the journey made by the WPK with absolute loyalty and matchless bravery.
Our Party has led the Korean revolution for the last 80 years and reached the present day of glory. As we review its history, we feel infinite dignity and pride in having the loyal armed forces that can share the destiny with the Party.
Our army is the priceless creation and brilliant embodiment of our Party’s ardent desire and firm will to safeguard and exalt the truthfulness of its ideals and the dignity of its people generation after generation.
Our Party regarded it as its sacred duty to take entire responsibility for the destiny and future of the country and the people; proceeding from this, we founded an army before the state, identified the character and mission of the army in reflection of the original ideals and spirit set forth when the Party was founded, and built regular revolutionary armed forces with the pioneer generation of the cause of party building as their backbone.
This led to the beginning of the long history of army building, which has advanced along with the leadership history of our Party, and also the beginning of the glorious history of struggle of our cause, which has been firmly supported by strong arms.
As the history records, each stage of victory guided by our Party is adorned with sacred exploits of loyalty and patriotism of our army which left traces of self-sacrifice and feats before others.
The mission of the army in our revolution under unique circumstances was by no means simple.
The distinguished role of the revolutionary armed forces was consolidated and matured in the struggle to defend the sovereignty of our state and its right to development and to safeguard the destiny and future of the people. It always served as the immutable fulcrum in writing a righteous history in line with the will of the Party and a powerful driving force propelling the Korean revolution straight ahead in the same direction indicated by the Party.
These are incomparable, outstanding exploits of our army that it has defended the Party and the lifeline of the revolutionary cause through a bloody struggle in the grim days when our sovereignty and the destiny of the revolution mattered on every step we took.
Along with the change of history, our army’s combat capabilities have been upgraded day by day, but the staunch spirit of defending the Party Central Committee at the cost of life has remained unchanged; our army has always maintained its unique tradition of resolutely supporting the Party’s cause in the forefront of pioneering and advance.
Our army, which has never been free from its heavy responsibility of containing the worst threat of aggression from the outset of its founding, left the traces of great feats, which no one could replace, on the key stages of reconstruction and socialist construction. This fact highlights the intrinsic nature and unique image of our army, which responds to the call of the Party absolutely and unconditionally.
Our people remember that the precious gains and monumental edifices attesting to the great history of socialist Korea and symbolizing the dignity and honour of our state are associated with the noble blood and sweat and heavier self-sacrifice of the revolutionary army than anyone else, for which our people are eternally thankful generation after generation.
No other group in our country can match the army in terms of such records and achievements.
We can say with credit that the People’s Army was the staunch guard who defended the Party in each and every stage of our revolution and the powerful vanguard who supported the Party’s leadership most actively throughout the history of our Party when every moment of implementation of the socialist cause was a hand-to-hand fight against counter-revolution and represented the stirring period of great transformation and creation.
What we can say with more confidence now is that the staunch fighting spirit of our army in support of the Party’s cause is being displayed on an increasingly higher level with each passing day.
The new era of transformation, which can be called a watershed in the history of struggle of our Party, is a sacred age, i.e., the crystallization of the revolutionary traits, mass heroism and do-or-die fighting spirit of our army which has responded to the Party’s decision only with perfect execution, taking it as an absolute truth and supreme order.
In recent years alone, we cannot think of a single major theatre of campaign apart from the involvement of the service personnel of the People’s Army, ranging from the acute confrontation with the enemy, disaster relief projects to grand construction projects encompassing the capital and provincial areas. And in their execution the service personnel have never failed to live up to the expectations of the Party and the people.
Whenever we witness the miraculous results brought about by the officers and soldiers of our army, I feel a surge of strong emotion.
And what words can possibly describe such painstaking efforts and endeavours of theirs devoted to such feats of creation and struggle?
For me and for our Party, the army was a source of strength in the true sense of the word.
On the strength of indomitable spirit and invincible might, the army has always added doubled strength to our Party’s efforts to overcome difficulties and bring earlier a bright future.
Our Party is always grateful to and proud of the army, for performing irreplaceable feats by unstintingly devoting their priceless blood and sweat. And inspired by its self-sacrificing spirit and heroic struggle, our Party is leading the people along the road to comprehensive development of socialism with confidence.
The heroic fighting spirit displayed, and the victory achieved, by our revolutionary armed forces on the foreign battlefields for international justice and genuine peace, demonstrated the ideological and spiritual perfection of our army which has grown powerful true to the intention and will of the Party.
The WPK will always remain powerful and its future forever bright as the reliable officers and soldiers are sacrificing all their dreams and youth to the country and the people—the iron-willed troops that are identical in the spirit of absolute service—are stoutly supporting our Party as unshakable pillars despite their difference in ranks.
That is why I am all the more glad and happy to spend this glorious moment of celebrating the founding anniversary of the WPK with our beloved officers and soldiers who will go together along the long road of revolution to the end.
Availing myself of this opportunity, I pay my deep respect to the anti-Japanese forerunners and elders representing the sacred founder generation of our revolutionary armed forces, and to the war veterans and officers and soldiers of the preceding generations who have supported the ideology and cause of our Party in the annals of the revolution with their noble patriotism and heroic struggle.
I extend militant salute to the officers and soldiers of the entire army who have made devoted efforts for this moment of celebration, both at impregnable defence posts for safeguarding the country and the people and at the socialist construction sites for carrying out the Party’s plans.
I also offer warm encouragement, on behalf of the WPK and all the people, to the generals, officers and soldiers of the overseas military operations units who are reliably implementing the orders of the Party and the motherland.
Comrades,
Our Party is about to launch a next-stage struggle aimed at taking another step towards accomplishing the socialist cause, in reflection of the general will of history and the people.
Certainly, it will not be all smooth sailing, but our Party will, in the future, too, place the People’s Army in the vanguard of the advance which will be more glorious for the country and the people and bring earlier a bright future by relying on the loyalty and courage of the revolutionary armed forces.
In this struggle, too, our army should glorify its dignity and honour as today, as the ranks of elite soldiers firmly armed with the ideas and will of the WPK, the ranks of strong soldiers that always win victory in every battle and the ranks of point-men who make a breakthrough in socialist construction.
To defend the sovereignty of the DPRK and protect the security and interests of the Korean people is the supreme duty and absolute mission assumed by our army.
Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats approaching our range of self-defence by dint of its political, ideological, military and technical superiority overwhelming the enemy, and it should steadily strengthen itself into elite armed forces which win victory after victory on the strength of morality and discipline.
I take this opportunity to affirm that our Party and the government of the Republic, together with the powerful revolutionary armed forces, will, in the future, too, fulfil their responsibilities in the joint struggle of the progressive mankind for opposing injustice and hegemony and defending justice and peace.
Our Party and revolutionary armed forces originated from the people, and their sacred purpose and mission are also for the people.
All the people across the country who are putting their minds on and turning their eyes to the plaza of this grand celebration are looking forward to greater victory and transformation.
I am convinced that the bold heroism, staunch stamina and matchless fighting spirit of our service personnel, who know of no impossibility, will continue to be displayed resolutely not only in the defence lines of the country but also at the outposts of socialist construction for realizing the people’s aspirations and ideals and in the worthwhile project sites for the well-being of all generations to come.
Today’s vigorous steps you take at this parade while flying high the colours of glory in defence of the Party’s red flag, will be dynamically carried forward as full steps of patriotic loyalty to the country and the people.
Brave officers and soldiers of the Korean People’s Army,
Let us all fight more vigorously for the eternal victory of the DPRK and its people and for the mightiness and shining glory of the KPA under the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
The great history and heroic feats of the KPA marching past this glorious place will encourage our advance.
Glory to the heroic defenders of our cause!
Long live the 80th founding anniversary of the glorious Workers’ Party of Korea!
2025-10-11
