70 Martyrs, 90 Wounded in US-Israeli Strike on Elementary School
By Al Mayadeen English
At least five schoolgirls were killed in Israeli strikes on Iran’s Minab district in Hormozgan province, according to an IRNA report citing local authorities.
The death toll following a US-Israeli strike on a girls' elementary school in Minab, southern Iran, rose to 57 martyrs and 60 wounded.
Mohammad Radmaher, the administrative official for the city of Minab in Hormozgan province, confirmed the toll, adding that rescue operations and debris removal are still ongoing.
Iran's ISNA news agency reported that dozens of students remain trapped under the rubble, while a number have been rescued. A hospital in the same area also suffered partial damage, according to ISNA.
Iran's Mehr news agency further reported that two students were martyred in the Narmak area of Tehran.
Iran Invokes Article 51 of the UN Charter
In the official statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran invoked Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, affirming its legitimate right to self-defense following the Israeli strikes on Iran.
The ministry characterized the airstrikes as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
According to the statement, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond forcefully to any attack.” The ministry reiterated that Iran would use all its capabilities to deter aggression and confront its enemies.
Call on the UN Security Council
Iran also called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate action in response to the blatant violation of international peace and security.
The statement urged the UN Secretary-General, as well as the President and members of the Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities without delay.
It also appealed to all UN member states, particularly countries in the region, members of the Islamic world, and states belonging to the Non-Aligned Movement, to condemn the act of aggression and to adopt urgent and collective measures to halt it.
The ministry warned that the escalation represents an unprecedented threat to regional and global peace and security.
