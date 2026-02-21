South African President Reaffirms Non-alignment Policy on Armed Forces Day
Source: Xinhua| 2026-02-22 02:18:00|Editor: huaxia
JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday paid tribute to the country's soldiers and reaffirmed the nation's foreign policy of non-alignment while addressing Armed Forces Day commemorations in Thohoyandou, Limpopo Province.
Speaking at the annual event, Ramaphosa honored members of the South African National Defence Force who "paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the Republic both abroad and in internal operations."
"This day is a tribute to the courage of those who wear uniform, and we bow our heads in memory of those who never returned from the horizon. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and comrades of those who made the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
Against the backdrop of rising global geopolitical tensions, Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa's longstanding policy of non-alignment during the event.
"South Africa remains steadfast in our policy of non-alignment," he stressed, adding that the country conducts all its operations under strict civilian oversight and in absolute adherence to international humanitarian law, underscoring its sovereignty and independent decision-making.
South Africa's Armed Forces Day is observed annually to commemorate the members of the Native Labour Corps, who lost their lives when the troopship SS Mendi sank on Feb. 21, 1917, during World War I.
