Sudan Condemns Uganda for Hosting RSF Leader Hemetti
22 February 2026
Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, the Director General of Uganda's External Security Organisation receives RSF leader Hemetti at his arrival in Entebbe airport on Feb 20, 2026
February 22, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese government on Sunday condemned Uganda for hosting Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti, and his meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.
Museveni received the RSF leader at the State House in Entebbe on February 20. During the meeting, Museveni emphasized that dialogue and a peaceful political solution are the only ways to achieve sustainable stability for Sudan and the region.
The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the government condemns in the strongest terms the Ugandan government’s reception of Hemetti, whom it described as the leader of a “terrorist militia.”
The ministry stated that the reception represents an unprecedented step that “insults humanity as a whole before it insults the Sudanese people.” It added that the move shows contempt for the lives of innocent civilians killed since the start of the war due to the actions of Hemetti and his forces.
“The celebratory manner in which he was received mocks the feelings of those whose sanctities were violated and whose property was stolen by the Daglo gang,” the statement said.
The foreign ministry noted that atrocities committed by the RSF have been documented by the international community and condemned by regional organizations to which Uganda belongs, such as the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).
It argued that Kampala’s actions contradict these condemnations and ignore the psychological suffering of Sudanese citizens.
Sudan considered the move a violation of the principles of regional and international organizations, which prohibit supporting rebel forces against a recognized sovereign government.
While the ministry acknowledged Uganda’s sovereign right to receive visitors and manage its bilateral relations, it expressed “grave concern” over whether this signaled a new policy by Kampala to sponsor a figure accused of “genocide and ethnic killing.”
The statement called on the Ugandan government to distance itself from the RSF leader and to ensure that its territory and airspace are not used to facilitate his activities, citing the need to maintain bilateral relations and the principle of non-interference.
