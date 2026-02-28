PMF Reports Casualties After US-Israeli Strikes in Iraq
By Al Mayadeen English
Iraq’s PMF reports casualties after airstrikes in Babil province amid US and "Israel" aggression on Iran and retaliatory missile launches.
Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced several casualties as a result of the ongoing US-Israeli aggressions on Iran and its allies.
"The area of Jurf al-Nasr, north of Babil province, was subjected to several airstrikes at 11:50 a.m. today," the PMF statement read, "resulting in the martyrdom of two individuals and the injury of three others with varying degrees of wounds."
The statement continues to say that the PMF "confirms that the relevant authorities have begun taking the necessary measures to determine the circumstances of the incident and assess the resulting damage, while field and security follow-up continues."
Further details will be announced by the PMF as soon as they become available.
US-Israeli aggression on Iran
A joint US-Israeli attack targeted the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday morning, a move which Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz framed as a "pre-emptive strike."
In response, Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles towards "Israel," largely targeting Haifa and Tel Aviv.
Alongside strikes on the occupied lands, Iran targeted regional US bases in Gulf states, namely Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior confirmed the activation of sirens and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe location until further notice. Qatar, on the other hand, intercepted the strikes.
No comments:
Post a Comment