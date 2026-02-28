Iranian Retaliatory Missiles Strike 'Israel', US Bases in Gulf Region
By Al Mayadeen English
Iranian missiles reportedly targeted US bases in Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, as Gulf states activate sirens and US embassies issue urgent shelter warnings.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday said it has launched missiles and drones towards "Israel" following the joint US-Israeli aggression on Iran earlier today.
The retaliatory missiles targeted different areas across the occupied territories, striking Haifa, Tel Aviv, and northern occupied Palestine. Sirens continue sounding all over the occupied territories after several barrages of missiles were launched.
According to reports, approximately 25 missile launches from Iran towards Israel were detected starting at 10:00 AM.
Blasts were also heard across numerous Gulf Arab states that host US military bases, namely in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported loud explosions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Iran carried out retaliatory strikes on US bases across the Gulf in response to earlier US-Israeli aggression against the country.
Simultaneously, in Bahrain, the National Communications Center announced that the US Fifth Fleet’s service center was targeted by an Iranian missile. The Ministry of Interior in Bahrain confirmed the activation of sirens and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe location until further notice.
Meanwhile, Qatar intercepted missiles aimed at the US Al Ubeid military base. The US Embassy in Qatar issued a warning to its nationals, advising them to seek shelter immediately and remain in place until further notice, cautioning about the possible approach of missiles and imminent strikes.
Additionally, Russian media outlets reported that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, a key military installation hosting US forces in Abu Dhabi.
Furthermore, Reuters reported several loud explosions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, citing the Emirati state news agency, which confirmed that one person was killed by an interceptor missile. Reports added that explosions were heard near Abu Dhabi's main airport.
Reuters, citing a witness, reported that sirens sounded in Kuwait. In another development, the US Embassy in Jordan announced measures requiring all its employees to remain in their residences until further notice.
According to Al Mayadeen's correspondent, an explosion was heard in the vicinity of the US base in Harir, Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan.
This comes as part of Iran's retaliatory strikes in response to the joint US-Israeli aggression against the country earlier today, which targeted multiple areas across Iran in a coordinated aggression. In response, Tehran launched successive waves of missiles toward "Israel," targeting various areas across occupied Palestine, marking a significant escalation in the confrontation.
