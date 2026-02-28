Iran’s Supreme Security Council Confirms Retaliation Underway
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran confirms a decisive response to US-Israeli aerial strikes, as authorities issue public safety measures, close schools, and warn of possible continued attacks in Tehran and other cities.
In a statement by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran on Saturday, the council stated that the Iranian people were targeted this morning by a joint US-Israeli aggression that struck several centers across the country. The statement said these attacks occurred amid ongoing negotiations, and described them as “cowardly attempts” intended to pressure the resilient Iranian nation.
According to the council, the Iranian Armed Forces have launched a decisive retaliatory response, and the public will be continuously updated on developments.
The announcement also warned that further attacks by the US and Israeli regimes are expected in Tehran and other cities. Citizens were advised to remain calm, avoid urban centers where possible, and take precautions against potential risks.
The council reassured the public that the government has prepared essential supplies in advance, advising citizens to avoid crowded shopping centers to minimize risk. Additionally, schools and universities will remain closed until further notice, while banks will continue providing services, and government offices will operate at 50% capacity.
36 schoolgirls killed in Israeli strikes on Iran
Among the outcomes of the joint attack on Iran, at least 36 students at a girls’ elementary school were killed in the Israeli strikes, according to an IRNA report citing local authorities.
The Israeli strikes on Iran targeted the Minab district in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, adding that local authorities confirmed that the casualties occurred following the Minab district strike.
The Hormozgan province attack marks the first officially reported Iranian elementary school casualties from today's Israeli strikes on Iran.
No further details were immediately provided by local authorities regarding the circumstances of the strike or the broader impact of the attack.
'Israel' launches aggression against Iran
Israeli warplanes attacked Iran early Saturday morning in a significant act of aggression, with Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz framing the aggression as a so-called "pre-emptive strike." The strikes targeted areas in central Tehran and other areas.
According to Fars News Agency, explosions were heard in northern and eastern parts of the capital, signaling a widening scope of the assault.
Iranian media reported that missiles fell on Daneshgah Street and the Jomhouri area, raising concerns over civilian infrastructure in densely populated districts. According to Mehr News Agency, explosions were heard in Isfahan, Qom, Lorestan, Karaj, and Kermanshah.
Additionally, an Iranian official told Reuters that several ministries in southern Tehran were targeted.
