Decisive Response Will Come from the Iranian People: Iranian FM
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran condemned US and Israeli airstrikes on its territory as violations of international law, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter and affirming its right to self-defense.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement condemning the military aggression carried out by "Israel" and the United States against Iran, following military strikes carried out against Iranian territory.
The statement addressed "the brave and honorable Iranian people," and said:
"Beloved Iran, cradle of an ancient civilization, has once again been subjected to blatant military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime."
US and Israeli airstrikes violate Iran’s sovereignty
According to the statement, "early this morning, just before Nowruz and on the tenth day of the holy month of Ramadan, the United States and the Zionist regime targeted a number of defensive and non-military sites in various cities across the country."
The Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a flagrant violation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, characterizing the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran as a breach of international law.
Tehran was engaged in a diplomatic path
The statement emphasized that the attack occurred while Iran was pursuing diplomatic engagement aimed at lifting the unjust sanctions.
"This renewed military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime comes at a time when Iran was engaged in a diplomatic path, despite its lack of trust in the intentions of the United States and the Zionist regime, in order to reach an agreement that would lead to the lifting of unjust sanctions. This attack once again demonstrates the lack of credibility in their claims of seeking a diplomatic resolution," the statement read.
The ministry stressed that the Iranian people have consistently advocated peace and sought to avoid war.
Iran invokes Article 51 of the UN Charter.
The statement described the airstrikes as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. It further affirmed that, under Article 51 of the same Charter, Iran has the legitimate right to self-defense.
The ministry reiterated that Iran would use all its capabilities to deter the aggression and confront what it described as the evils of its enemies.
Call on the UN Security Council
The Islamic Republic of Iran called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate action in response to what it termed a blatant violation of international peace and security.
The statement urged the UN Secretary-General, as well as the President and members of the Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities without delay.
It also appealed to all UN member states, particularly countries in the region, members of the Islamic world, and states belonging to the Non-Aligned Movement, to condemn the act of aggression and adopt urgent and collective measures to stop it.
The ministry warned that the escalation represents an unprecedented threat to regional and global peace and security.
Armed Forces prepared to respond
The statement concluded by affirming that Iran’s Armed Forces, drawing on what it described as the heroic legacy of the nation and relying on national capabilities, remain fully prepared to defend the country.
"History bears witness that Iranians have never submitted to invaders, and this time as well, a decisive response will come from the Iranian people, and the aggressors will regret their criminal act," It concluded.
Context: Iran’s retaliatory strikes in the past hours
In the hours following the joint US–Israeli aggression on Iranian territory, Tehran announced the start of a direct and multi-front retaliation.
According to Iranian media and statements by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the first wave of ballistic missiles and drone attacks was launched toward "Israel", targeting Tel Aviv and areas in northern occupied Palestine, including Haifa.
Israeli media reported sirens sounding across multiple areas, while the Israeli Home Front Command instructed settlers to head to shelters immediately.
Simultaneously, Iran expanded its response to US military assets in the Gulf region. Bahrain’s National Communications Center confirmed that the US Fifth Fleet’s service center was targeted by an Iranian missile strike.
Sirens were activated across Bahrain, and residents were urged to seek shelter. The US Embassy in Qatar also issued an urgent warning advising its citizens to remain indoors due to the threat of incoming missiles.
Reports from Russian and international media indicated that Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, a key installation hosting US forces. Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, while sirens were also heard in Kuwait. In Jordan, the US Embassy ordered its personnel to remain in their residences until further notice. Loud explosions were additionally reported in Riyadh, though details remain limited.
Iranian officials described the strikes as successive waves of retaliation, warning that further responses could follow.
The escalation marks a significant widening of the confrontation, extending beyond occupied Palestine to include US military infrastructure across the entire Gulf region.
