Sudanese Army, Allies Repel RSF Attack on Border Town of Tina
21 February 2026
Sudanese soldiers stand outside the municipal building in Tina, on Feb 21, 2026
FEBRUARY 21, 2026 (TINA) – The Sudanese army and its allies on Saturday repelled a large-scale attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the border town of Tina in North Darfur State.
Tina is strategically important due to its location on the border between Sudan and Chad. Any military escalation in the area could have regional implications amid ongoing security tensions in Darfur.
Military sources told Sudan Tribune that the RSF launched a surprise attack on army and Joint Force positions in Tina, initially seizing control of the area after the army and its allies withdrew into Chadian territory.
The sources reported that the army and the Joint Force later launched a counter-offensive, regaining control of Tina and inflicting casualties and equipment losses on the RSF.
Platforms loyal to the Joint Force posted videos showing the destruction of military vehicles and the capture of others in good condition. These clips appeared shortly after RSF members shared footage showing their presence in front of the local government headquarters in Tina.
The sources noted that the clashes in Tina coincided with an incursion by RSF elements into Chadian territory, where they attacked a Chadian army outpost.
According to the sources, the incursion resulted in the death and injury of several Chadian soldiers. There was no immediate official comment from Chadian authorities, and Sudan Tribune was unable to independently verify the incident.
The RSF has repeatedly crossed the border into Chad. The last such incursion occurred in January, for which the group later apologized, describing it as an “unintentional mistake.”
The RSF ground assault on Tina came hours after a drone attack targeted army and Joint Force sites at the former UNAMID mission camp and the local government headquarters, resulting in casualties.
