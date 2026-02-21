PM Abiy Hails 65 Years of Ethiopia’s Special Operations Command, Showcases Modern Military Strength
Addis Ababa, February 21, 2026 (ENA) –Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised Ethiopia’s Special Operations Command for its enduring legacy and modern capabilities as it celebrated its 65th anniversary.
In a message shared on social media channels, Prime Minister Abiy described Ethiopia as “a land of many heroes who have strengthened the country through generational continuity.”
He commended the Special Operations Command for carrying out “outstanding missions that have made Ethiopia proud, demonstrating unbreakable resilience through numerous challenges” over the past six and a half decades.
The Prime Minister emphasized that ongoing defense reforms have modernized the command in terms of structure, personnel, and equipment.
Today, the force integrates airborne, commando, and special counter-terrorism units, ensuring it is capable of responding effectively at any time and under any conditions, he pointed out.
To mark the anniversary, the Special Operations Command conducted a public demonstration of its modern military capabilities, highlighting the readiness of its personnel and the tactical proficiency of its units.
PM Abiy particularly noted the integrated waterborne exercise and coordinated operations between airborne and commando forces as proof of the high level of operational capability within the Ethiopian Defense Forces.
“The demonstrations today confirm that Ethiopia’s armed forces stand ready, capable, and modernized to meet the nation’s security needs,” he stated.
The event underscores Ethiopia’s continued focus on strengthening its defense institutions while honoring the legacy of those who have contributed to the country’s security over decades.
No comments:
Post a Comment