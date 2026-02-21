WHO Warns of Collapse of Sudan’s Health System Amid Attacks on Facilities
22 February 2026
A ransacked emergency room at Ibrahim Malik Hospital illustrates the severe damage to Khartoum's medical infrastructure.
FEBRUARY 21, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday that Sudan’s health system is on the brink of collapse due to ongoing attacks that continue to claim the lives of health workers and patients.
Health facilities have faced four attacks during February alone. Three targeted health centres in Kordofan resulted in 30 deaths, while the fourth struck Al-Mazmoum Hospital in Sennar State. All of these incidents were attributed to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a post on the X platform, the WHO stated that “attacks continue on the health sector, pushing Sudan’s health system to the edge of collapse.” The organization noted that these attacks result in the death and injury of patients and health workers, in addition to damaging facilities.
According to a United Nations report issued on February 4, 37% of health facilities are out of service, while 63% are only partially functional. This situation deprives large segments of the population, particularly pregnant women, of access to essential healthcare.
The WHO requires $97.7 million this year to assist 20.4 million people, including 4.9 million displaced persons. Furthermore, 8.1 million women and girls of reproductive age require urgent reproductive health services in 2026.
The organization reported that the most recent attack on a hospital in Sennar, on February 15, resulted in the deaths of three people and left seven others injured, including a health worker. The WHO demanded an immediate end to attacks on healthcare facilities.
On February 9, the organization “Insecurity Insight” reported that it had monitored 689 incidents of violence against healthcare or the obstruction of access to it since the outbreak of fighting in April 2023 through December 30, 2025. More than two-thirds of these incidents were attributed to the RSF, resulting in the deaths of 175 health sector workers.
No comments:
Post a Comment