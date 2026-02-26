RSF Attack in North Darfur Displaces 3,000, Doctors Warn of Catastrophe
27 February 2026
Musa Hilal guest house burnt by the RSF elements on Feb 23, 2026
February 26, 2026 (MISTARIHA) – Approximately 3,000 people have fled the town of Mistariha in North Darfur after it was overrun by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudan Doctors Network said on Thursday.
The RSF stormed the town on February 23 following a day of drone strikes that targeted the residence of tribal leader Musa Hilal, as well as medical facilities and other service institutions. The paramilitary group faces accusations of widespread abuses during the assault, including killings, looting, and the destruction of homes.
Tasneem al-Amin, a spokesperson for the Sudan Doctors Network, said in a statement that those displaced are mostly women, children, and the elderly, including pregnant women. She warned that they are facing “extremely dangerous” health and humanitarian conditions that require immediate intervention to prevent a disaster.
Displaced families are living in the open without shelter, food, or clean drinking water, according to the network. Residents reportedly fled during the fighting without any supplies, leaving their homes as they were being burned and looted.
The organization called on international humanitarian agencies to provide urgent aid, noting that many homes in the town have been reduced to rubble.
The fall of Mistariha follows a significant shift in regional alliances, occurring shortly after Musa Hilal, a powerful Mahameed tribal leader, publicly declared his support for the Sudanese army in its ongoing war against the RSF.
