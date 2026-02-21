Sudan Darfur Residents Displaced Face “Tragic” Conditions as Famine Looms
21 February 2026
A group of displaced people fleeing El Fasher arrived in Tawila after a long ordeal.
February 20, 2026 (TAWILA, North Darfur) – The General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur revealed on Friday a humanitarian situation it described as tragic across displacement camps, warning of an escalating risk of famine and deteriorating living conditions amid food aid shortages.
Displacement camps in several Sudanese states have faced worsening humanitarian conditions for months due to a decline in international response and difficulties in delivering aid. This has widened the gap in basic needs, particularly food, water, health services, and education.
Adam Rajal, the spokesperson for the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur, told Sudan Tribune that displacement camps in Darfur, Kordofan, and the Blue Nile are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, as vast numbers of displaced people rely entirely on relief to meet their daily needs.
He confirmed that the World Food Programme has reduced food rations by 50%, doubling the suffering of those who depend on these supplies. Rajal noted that current conditions are worse than in the past and have contributed to widespread famine.
Rajal added that malnutrition rates among children, along with diseases linked to food insecurity, are rising significantly. He warned of a potential humanitarian catastrophe during the upcoming month of Ramadan, when families’ food and living costs typically increase.
Rajal highlighted that the lives of millions have turned into a cycle of continuous suffering due to repeated displacement and the loss of basic survival requirements. He called on international and local organizations to urgently provide food, shelter, safe water sources, and livelihood support to the camps.
Furthermore, he urged support for children’s education, noting that many have been out of school for nearly three years, depriving them of one of their most fundamental rights.
No comments:
Post a Comment