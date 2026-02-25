Zionist President Isaac Herzog Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Visit
Addis Ababa, February 25, 2026 (ENA) – President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, arrived in Addis Ababa in the early hours of this morning for an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, President Herzog was warmly received by Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, and State Minister Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye.
During his visit, President Herzog is scheduled to hold high-level talks with senior government officials of Ethiopia.
Discussions are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors and reinforcing the longstanding relationship between the two countries.
No comments:
Post a Comment