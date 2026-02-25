Israeli President Isaac Herzog Pays Tribute to Ethiopian Valour at Adwa Victory Memorial
Addis Ababa, February 25, 2026 –President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, arrived in Addis Ababa in the early hours of Wednesday morning for a working official visit.
In an act of historical acknowledgement and diplomatic friendship, the President commenced his stay by visiting the Adwa Victory Memorial Park to honor the enduring spirit of Ethiopian independence.
Upon his arrival at the Adwa Victory Memorial, President Isaac Herzog was guided through the museum that serve as a testament to the resilience of the Ethiopian people.
The gesture underscores the deep respect the State of Israel holds for Ethiopia’s long-standing history as a symbol of liberty and sovereignty.
TheVictory of Adwa, represents a watershed moment in world history.
By defeating an invading colonial force, Ethiopia secured its position as a beacon of freedom, inspiring independence movements across the African continent and among the global black community.
The memorial where the President stood today serves not only as a site of remembrance but as a physical manifestation of the unity and bravery that defined the Ethiopian empire during its most critical hour.
Earlier this morning, President Isaac Herzog was accorded a warm reception at Bole International Airport. He was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, alongside State Minister Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye and other senior government officials.
The arrival marks a new chapter in the multifaceted relationship between the two nations, which is rooted in ancient cultural ties and modern strategic cooperation.
During his visit, President Isaac Herzog is expected to hold extensive discussions with senior government officials.
These high-level talks are aimed at further strengthening the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Israel.
No comments:
Post a Comment