Chad Closes Sudan Border as Darfur Fighting Spills Over
22 February 2026
Crossing point at the border between Sudan and Chad at the border post in Adré on April 11, 2024. APF photo
February 22, 2026 (EL GENEINA) – Chad closed several border crossings with Sudan on Sunday, including the key Adre point with West Darfur, to prevent Sudanese armed groups from crossing into its territory, local officials and traders said.
The move comes as fighting intensified between the Sudanese army and its allies in the Joint Force against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Tine area of North Darfur and locations north of the West Darfur state capital, El Geneina.
Chadian media reported on Saturday that RSF fighters attacked a Chadian army camp in the town of Tine, causing several casualties and destroying military vehicles. Chadian authorities have not officially commented on the reported clash.
Traders in El Geneina told Sudan Tribune that the closure of the Adré crossing had halted the transport of goods. Dozens of merchants use the route to move food and fuel from Chad into Sudan.
The RSF has faced repeated accusations of using the corridor to transport weapons and military equipment delivered via Amdjarass in Chad, a charge the group and its alleged backers have denied.
The Chadian military has deployed heavily along the border with West Darfur and stationed additional units at the Tine crossing in North Darfur.
The conflict in the border regions has increasingly taken on a tribal dimension, driven by close social and demographic ties between communities on both sides of the frontier.
Tine has emerged as a primary flashpoint because of its strategic importance as a commercial and humanitarian artery between Darfur and eastern Chad.
Field reports indicated that Chadian soldiers and civilians fought alongside the Sudanese Joint Force in operations to push the RSF out of the town. The development highlights growing concerns that the Sudanese civil war is destabilizing its neighbour.
On January 15, an RSF unit attacked a Chadian army outpost near the border, resulting in casualties and the loss of equipment. The RSF later apologized, stating the incident was a mistake that occurred while its fighters were pursuing pro-army forces.
