Prime Minister Abiy Holds Talks with Zionist President Isaac Herzog
Addis Ababa, February 25, 2026 –Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks this afternoon with Isaac Herzog during the latter’s official working visit to Ethiopia.
President Herzog arrived in Addis Ababa in the early hours of Wednesday morning for a scheduled diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.
Following their discussions, Prime Minister Abiy wrote on social media pages that: “I welcomed President Isaac Herzog of Israel today for productive discussions during his official visit. We explored the relations between Ethiopia and Israel and considered ways to improve collaboration in areas of mutual interest.”
The talks focused on enhancing cooperation across key sectors and reinforcing the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Israel.
In a gesture underscoring historical respect and diplomatic goodwill, President Herzog began his visit with a trip to the Adwa Victory Memorial Park, paying tribute to Ethiopia’s enduring spirit of independence and the historic victory of Adwa.
The visit marks another step forward in the growing partnership between Ethiopia and Israel, reflecting both countries’ commitment to deepening diplomatic and strategic cooperation.
