UN Chief Commends China's Zero-tariff Treatment for Africa
Source: Xinhua| 2026-02-15 19:54:30|Editor: huaxia
ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday commended China's zero-tariff treatment for Africa, appealing to all developed countries and nations with large economic potential to take exactly the same measure.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the UN chief underscored his firm stance against restrictive trade barriers.
When asked by Xinhua about the significance of China's zero-tariff policy on Africa's trade and economic development, Guterres emphasized that Africa urgently needs free trade for its goods.
"Africa cannot be penalized, being a continent with enormous economic difficulties, by trade policies that are restrictive and by tariffs that do not allow African products to be competitive," Guterres said.
"We have witnessed the multiplication of tariffs in recent times, and I am a strong supporter of free trade, and I am a strong supporter of reducing the tariff levels at global level in order to be able to provide for global prosperity," he added.
China announced on Saturday that it will fully implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China, starting from May 1, 2026.
At the same time, China will continue to push forward the negotiation and signing of agreements on economic partnership for shared development, and further expand access for African exports to China by upgrading the "green channel" and other facilitation measures.
