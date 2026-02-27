Sudanese Gold Reserves Could Top 2,000 Tonnes, Official Says
27 February 2026
Sudanese men pan for gold at the village of al-Abidiya in northern Sudan in 2010. AFP file photo
February 27, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s actual gold reserves are likely to exceed 2,000 tonnes in the coming years as modern exploration and geological surveys are completed, the secretary-general of the Gold Exporters Chamber said on Friday.
Moatasem Mohamed Saleh told Sudan Tribune that recent estimates of approximately 1,500 tonnes provided a significant scientific basis but did not reflect the full potential buried underground.
Saleh said vast areas of the country had not yet undergone detailed surveys using advanced technologies such as remote sensing, deep geophysical scanning, and organized exploratory drilling. Sudan is characterized by a complex geological structure extending across vast areas, including rock belts rich in precious metals.
Past experiences have proven that every expansion in search operations leads to new discoveries, Saleh added, reinforcing the hypothesis of a larger stock that has not yet entered official estimates.
He noted that, despite regulatory and technical challenges, artisanal mining activity had contributed over the past years to the discovery of promising indicators in several regions. Integrating this activity into the formal economy through legalization and regulation would boost public revenues and reduce loss and smuggling, he said.
Artisanal mining has played a pivotal role in increasing production over the last decade. However, it has also raised environmental and health concerns due to the use of harmful substances in extraction processes, which experts say necessitate urgent regulatory and technical reforms.
The secretary-general called for a national strategy for the minerals sector that focuses on intensifying exploration in understudied areas and updating the national geological database. He also advocated for attracting international companies specialized in exploration and mining under regulations that preserve national sovereignty and achieve added value for the local economy.
Furthermore, he stressed the need to develop legislation to balance investment incentives with resource protection, while strengthening monitoring mechanisms for production and exports to ensure that gold proceeds enter official channels.
Saleh pointed out that Sudan is not only rich in gold but also possesses other strategic minerals, such as iron, chrome, and silver, as well as gemstones. The economic value of some of these resources might exceed that of gold if introduced into local manufacturing chains rather than exported as raw materials, he noted.
Saleh emphasized that minerals are depletable resources, making it necessary to direct revenues toward sustainable projects in the industrial, agricultural, energy, infrastructure, and education sectors. This would help build a more diversified economy less reliant on a single resource.
He called for the establishment of sovereign funds to invest part of the mining revenues for future generations, while strengthening the partnership between the state, the private sector, and local communities.
The minerals sector could form a fundamental pillar for development and economic stability in Sudan if managed with transparency and efficiency, he said.
Gold is currently witnessing record highs in global markets, offering Sudan a historic opportunity to maximize revenues amid economic challenges and a decline in foreign exchange resources.
Gold became a vital source of hard currency for Sudan following the secession of South Sudan in 2011 and the loss of a large portion of oil revenues. However, the sector faces chronic challenges, including smuggling, weak infrastructure, and overlapping jurisdictions between authorities.
Last January, Sudanese Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim said total gold production for 2025 reached 70 tonnes, acknowledging that only 20 tonnes were exported through official channels.
Technical reports indicate that between 48% and 60% of produced gold is smuggled across land borders and uncontrolled airports.
Observers believe that reaching a reserve exceeding 2,000 tonnes will not be sufficient to maximize economic returns unless the smuggling crisis is resolved and the sector is comprehensively reorganized to support the general budget.
No comments:
Post a Comment