Prime Minister Abiy Highlights Progress of Corridor Development Projects in Hawassa
Addis Ababa, February 21, 2026 (ENA) –Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has emphasized that Ethiopia’s corridor development projects are playing a transformative role in reshaping cities and laying the foundation for a better future for coming generations.
The Prime Minister noted that the large-scale initiatives are designed to support the country’s rapid urban growth, ensuring that cities are better planned, more resilient, and capable of meeting the demands of a rising population.
According to him, the projects are not only modernizing infrastructure but also contributing to long-term national development goals.
Speaking after a visit to Hawassa corridor projects in the early hours of the evening, Prime Minister Abiy observed the progress of the second phase of corridor development works underway in the city.
He commended the advancements made so far and reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable urban transformation.
“Today, we observed the corridor development works carried out in the second phase in the beautiful city of Hawassa,” the Prime Minister shared on his social media channels.
The corridor development program forms part of broader national efforts to prepare Ethiopia for the accelerating trend of urbanization while enhancing the quality of life for citizens across the country.
