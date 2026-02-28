Dozens Schoolgirls Martyred in US-Israeli Aggression on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
At least five schoolgirls were killed in Israeli strikes on Iran’s Minab district in Hormozgan province, according to an IRNA report citing local authorities.
At least 36 students at a girls’ elementary school were killed in an Israeli-US attack on Iran, according to an IRNA report citing local authorities.
Strike reported in Minab district, Hormozgan province
The US-Israeli aggression on Iran targeted the Minab district in Hormozgan province in southern Iran, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. Local authorities confirmed that the casualties occurred following the Minab district strike.
The Hormozgan province attack marks the first officially reported Iranian elementary school martyrs from today's Israeli strikes on Iran.
No further details were immediately provided by local authorities regarding the circumstances of the strike or the broader impact of the attack.
Iran Invokes Article 51 of the UN Charter
In the official statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran invoked Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, affirming its legitimate right to self-defense following the Israeli strikes on Iran.
The ministry characterized the airstrikes as a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
According to the statement, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond forcefully to any attack.” The ministry reiterated that Iran would use all its capabilities to deter aggression and confront its enemies.
Call on the UN Security Council
Iran also called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take immediate action in response to the blatant violation of international peace and security.
The statement urged the UN Secretary-General, as well as the President and members of the Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities without delay.
It also appealed to all UN member states, particularly countries in the region, members of the Islamic world, and states belonging to the Non-Aligned Movement, to condemn the act of aggression and to adopt urgent and collective measures to halt it.
The ministry warned that the escalation represents an unprecedented threat to regional and global peace and security.
