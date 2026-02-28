Iran Announces Retaliation; Targets Tel Aviv, Other Areas
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran launches dozens of ballistic missiles toward "Israel", targeting Tel Aviv and different areas across the occupied territories, as Tehran vows a crushing retaliation.
Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles toward "Israel" on Saturday in what Tehran described as a direct response to aggression against its territory, according to Iranian media.
Nournews confirmed the launch of dozens of missiles, while Iranian missiles reportedly targeted Haifa as well as areas in northern occupied Palestine. Additionally, the Israeli military said it had detected a barrage of missiles launched from Iran toward "Israel" and in Tel Aviv. Israeli media also reported the detection of missile launches toward Tel Aviv.
In parallel, Iranian state television announced that Tehran is preparing a crushing retaliation against the Zionist entity, affirming that attacks on Iranian sovereignty will not go unanswered.
According to Nournews, a third wave of Iranian missile attacks was detected in occupied Palestine.
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that Iran’s response to the aggression would take place within the next few hours, indicating that further developments may follow as the confrontation escalates.
Earlier today, Israeli warplanes carried out an aggression against Iran in a significant act of aggression, with Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz framing the aggression as a so-called "pre-emptive strike." The strikes targeted areas in central Tehran, with initial reports indicating that several missiles hit University Street and the Republic area.
