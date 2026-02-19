Burhan Rejects Truce Without RSF Withdrawal, Bars UAE From Mediation
20 February 2026
Al Burhan arrives in Tiba el-Sheikh Abdel-Baqi area of Al Jazirah state on Feb 6, 2026
January 19, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday reaffirmed his refusal to agree to a truce before the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) withdraw from cities, while maintaining his rejection of mediation by the United Arab Emirates.
Government officials have consistently welcomed efforts by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, provided that the UAE is excluded from the quadrilateral mechanism mediating the conflict, which is nearing the end of its third year.
Speaking to a crowd during the national holiday celebrating the liberation of Omdurman, Burhan addressed ongoing sessions at the UN Security Council, stating that Sudan would not accept mediation from the UAE or any country supporting the RSF “militia.” He added that any proposal not satisfying the Sudanese people would be rejected.
The army commander reiterated his opposition to any ceasefire plan that does not include an RSF withdrawal from controlled areas and the consolidation of its forces in specific designated zones.
The RSF and its allies currently control most of the Darfur region, along with West Kordofan state and parts of North and South Kordofan. Last year, the army succeeded in pushing the paramilitary group out of central Sudan, Khartoum state, and portions of North Kordofan.
While Burhan welcomed any nation wishing to assist the Sudanese people and facilitate the return of displaced persons, he cautioned that Sudan would not accept involvement from countries that previously backed the militia and now seek a diplomatic role.
He accused the RSF of committing murder and rape, destroying infrastructure, and waging war against the Sudanese population.
“We tell them to return as Sudanese citizens like others, but returning while carrying arms is completely rejected. We will fight them until they surrender,” Burhan said.
The general also called on politicians abroad to return and help rebuild Sudan, noting his intention to involve all Sudanese in managing the transitional phase.
He added that efforts are underway to establish a legislative council, including youth and local councils, to participate in shaping the future and peace, stating that the army requires the input of patriots and thinkers to move forward.
No comments:
Post a Comment