Dengue Fever Cases Rise to 69 in Sudan’s Northern State
21 February 2026
Patients wait at a hospital amid the spread of cholera and dengue fever cases, in Gedaref, Sudan, September. 27, 2023. AFP photo
February 20, 2026 (DONGOLA) – The Ministry of Health in the Northern State announced on Friday nine new cases of dengue fever in Merowe locality, bringing the total number of infections to 69 since monitoring began, with no deaths reported so far.
Several areas in the Northern State have recently experienced a surge in dengue cases, driven by environmental conditions conducive to mosquito breeding. This has prompted health authorities to intensify field surveillance, response activities, and awareness campaigns.
In a statement issued today, the Northern State Ministry of Health media office clarified that the majority of cases were recorded in the Al-Ghuriba area, with 67 infections, in addition to one case in Al-Basa and another in Al-Arak.
The statement confirmed that field teams are continuing their interventions across several localities, while health emergency rooms have been activated to curb the spread of the disease.
The ministry noted that interventions include controlling disease vectors, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito, as well as health promotion activities through various media platforms and electronic channels.
Health authorities emphasized the importance of adhering to preventive guidelines and urged citizens to cooperate with control teams and report any suspected cases.
On Wednesday, the federal Ministry of Health announced an increase in dengue fever cases across six states, while Hepatitis E infections continue to be recorded in Al-Jazirah State, amid a shortage of some medicines and medical supplies required to combat epidemics.
No comments:
Post a Comment