Sudan Seeks Egyptian Expertise to Build New Administrative Capital
27 February 2026
Sudanese and Egyptian PM participate in a joint ministerial meeting held in Cairo on Feb 26, 2026
February 26, 2026 (CAIRO) – Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris requested Egypt’s assistance on Thursday to build a new administrative capital, seeking to leverage Cairo’s experience in large-scale urban development during official talks in the Egyptian capital.
The discussions with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly followed a meeting between Idris and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who reaffirmed Cairo’s full support for Sudan’s security, stability, and its formal state institutions.
A joint statement issued after the talks confirmed that Egypt welcomed the Sudanese request to benefit from Egyptian expertise in establishing a new administrative city. The leadership of both countries emphasized their commitment to enhancing coordination to serve mutual interests in security and development.
The talks covered the ongoing conflict in Sudan, with Egypt reiterating its “red lines” regarding the country’s crisis. Cairo has previously stated it would not permit the division of Sudanese territory or any threat to the integrity of its national institutions.
The statement renewed Egypt’s backing for Sudan’s Sovereign Council, the government of Kamil Idris, and the regular army, describing them as the essential pillars for maintaining the state and restoring order.
Economic cooperation and reconstruction efforts were also central to the agenda. Egypt expressed its intent to support rebuilding projects, particularly in infrastructure, electricity, and water sectors. Both sides agreed to activate a joint task force dedicated to Sudan’s reconstruction and to accelerate the implementation of its programs.
The two prime ministers also addressed the long-standing dispute over the Nile River. They agreed on the necessity of protecting the water security of Egypt and Sudan as downstream nations, emphasizing their commitment to the 1959 water-sharing agreement.
Both nations voiced their rejection of any unilateral actions in the Eastern Nile Basin that could harm their water interests. They called on Ethiopia to abandon its unilateral approach regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and to adhere to international law, specifically the principles of prior notification and consultation.
The $4 billion Ethiopian dam, located near the Sudanese border, remains a primary source of tension between Addis Ababa, Khartoum, and Cairo despite years of stalled negotiations over its filling and operation.
No comments:
Post a Comment