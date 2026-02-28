IRGC Said it Targeted US Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain
By Al Mayadeen English
IRGC says missiles and drones targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with bases in Qatar, UAE and sites in the occupied territories.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that missiles and drones targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with other U.S. military installations in the region.
The statement was issued under “Announcement No. 2” following the launch of what the IRGC described as Operation Treu Promise 4.
According to the IRGC, the operation was launched in response to what it called American-Zionist aggression against Iranian territory.
In its statement, the IRGC said, "Confronting the aggression of the criminal U.S. army and the child-killing Zionist regime with divine help, the first phase of Operation Promise of Truth 4 began with widespread attacks by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on regional targets of the aggressor enemy."
"The IRGC's missiles and drones targeted the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, other US bases in Qatar and the UAE, as well as military and security centers in the heart of the occupied territories," the statement further added.
Ongoing missile and drone attacks
The IRGC added that operations remain underway, stating, "Missile and drone attacks by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran continue, and further information will be announced later."
The announcement signals a widening confrontation across the region, with US military installations and sites in the occupied Palestinian territories among the declared targets.
The announcement comes amid a rapidly expanding regional confrontation following joint US-"Israeli" strikes on Iran that targeted sites in Tehran and other cities. The strikes were described by Israeli officials as “pre-emptive,” while Iranian authorities condemned them as aggression against Iranian sovereignty.
In response to the attacks, Iran launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles toward "Israel," targeting areas including Haifa and Tel Aviv in the occupied Palestinian territories. Regional airspace disruptions followed, with several countries suspending flights or activating emergency measures amid fears of further escalation.
