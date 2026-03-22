Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Black Agenda Radio Discussing the Horn of Africa and the Imperialist-Zionist War Against the Islamic Republic of Iran
Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of Pan-African News Wire, discusses events in the Horn of Africa.
To listen to this report just click on the following URL: Iran, UAE, Sudan, and Crises in the Horn of Africa | Black Agenda Report
The U.S. war against Iran is impacting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose Rapid Support Force proxies are carrying out atrocities in Sudan.
Also, colonial borders are disputed, Ethiopia faces a renewed conflict in the Tigray region, and Israel's recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland violates African sovereignty.
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