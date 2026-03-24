SPLM-RDC Calls for UN Ban on Drones Targeting Sudan Civilians
23 March 2026
Yasir Arman, RDC leader
March 23, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Revolutionary Democratic Front (SPLM-RDF) on Monday called on the United Nations Security Council to end the use of drones against civilians and urged an international investigation into crimes committed against citizens.
The use of unmanned aerial vehicles by warring parties against military movements has escalated, alongside increasing strikes on civilian targets including healthcare facilities, power stations, and aid trucks.
SPLM-RDF spokesperson Nizar Yousef said in a statement that the movement “calls on the UN Security Council to issue a resolution putting an end to the use of drones against civilians and ensuring those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.”
Yousef noted that the movement, led by Yasir Arman, demands the formation of an independent international investigative committee to examine all violations committed via drones against civilians and civilian institutions, including schools, hospitals, and residential neighborhoods.
The spokesperson emphasized the necessity of opening a comprehensive inquiry into all crimes perpetrated through drone technology.
Nizar Yousef described the bombing of Ed Daein Hospital in East Darfur State on the first day of Eid al-Fitr as a flagrant violation of all human values and international charters, noting it resulted in a horrific massacre of civilians and medical staff.
The movement declared its condemnation of the attack, which it described as brutal, targeting the pediatric and maternity wards. It stressed that the incident constitutes a full-fledged crime amounting to crimes against humanity.
On Friday, Ed Daein Hospital was attacked, leading to the deaths of 64 people and injuring 89 others, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO reported the facility is now out of service after sustaining damage to its pediatric, maternity, and emergency departments.
The WHO says it has documented 213 attacks on healthcare since the conflict broke out in April 2023, resulting in 2,036 deaths and 720 injuries.
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