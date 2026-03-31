Africa's Largest Gold Producer Locks Out Foreign-owned Firms from Gold Fields’ Damang Mine Sale
Solomon Ekanem
31 March 2026 03:24 PM
Ghana has restricted the sale of the Damang gold mine to locally owned firms, tightening state control over strategic resources as it prepares to take over the asset from Gold Fields.
Ghana has limited the sale of the Damang gold mine to companies fully owned by Ghanaian citizens, increasing state control over strategic resources.
The government did not renew Gold Fields' mining lease, prompting their accelerated exit and a shift to local ownership.
This move is part of a broader trend across Africa toward resource nationalism and greater domestic participation in the mining sector.
A bid process is underway, with local firms—such as one linked to billionaire Ibrahim Mahama—emerging as frontrunners.
Kenya’s government has paid $30 million to CAF, securing its spot as co-host of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania. Stadium upgrades and infrastructure projects are now underway to meet CAF standards.
Africa’s top gold producer is pushing to boost domestic participation in the sector after refusing to renew the mine’s lease, effectively ending Gold Fields’ long-running operations at Damang as per Bloomberg.
Gold Fields, which acquired interests in Damang in the 1990s, had already been considering an exit due to the mine’s ageing profile and declining reserves. The government’s decision accelerated that process, granting a 12-month extension to allow a “successful transition” to local ownership.
While major assets remain under multinationals like AngloGold Ashanti, Newmont Corporation, and Zijin Mining Group, governments across Africa are seeking a larger share of resource revenues.
In a March 24 notice, Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said only firms “100% owned by Ghanaian citizens” can apply, effectively excluding foreign bidders.
The restriction narrows the field to domestic players, with a company linked to Ghanaian billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, Engineers & Planners, now seen as a leading contender, underscoring Accra’s shift toward greater local control of high-value extractive assets.
In an earlier report, Reuters named shortlisted bidders as Engineers and Planners Company Limited, BCM International, and consortium Vortex Resources.
Of the three shortlisted bidders, Engineers and Planners Company Limited and BCM International meet this requirement, while the Vortex Resources consortium likely includes foreign partners and may be disqualified.
Rising push for local control
While major assets remain under multinationals, governments across Africa are seeking a larger share of resource revenues.
While major assets remain under multinationals, governments across Africa are seeking a larger share of resource revenues.
For Ghana, the Damang decision reflects a broader shift toward resource nationalism, where governments seek greater control and domestic benefit from mining operations.
Across Africa, similar policies are gaining traction as countries look to capture more value from their mineral wealth amid rising global demand for commodities.
From increased state participation to tighter licensing regimes, governments are recalibrating agreements with multinational firms. The aim is to boost local ownership, create jobs, and ensure that mining revenues are retained within national economies rather than flowing abroad.
However, such policies also raise concerns among investors about regulatory uncertainty and the potential impact on foreign direct investment. Companies may become more cautious about committing capital if lease renewals and ownership structures are subject to sudden changes.
In Ghana’s case, the Damang transition could become a test of how effectively local ownership models can be implemented without disrupting production or deterring future investment.
As African nations continue to assert greater control over their resources, the balance between national interest and investor confidence remains a defining challenge.
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