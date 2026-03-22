Op. True Promise 4 Wave 74 Comes as War Shifts in Iran's Favor
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran launches the 74th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US bases and sites in Tel Aviv with ballistic missiles and drones.
Iran has announced the launch of the 74th wave of Operation True Promise 4, carried out under the slogan “O Commander of the Faithful, peace be upon him.”
The operation was described as a tribute to those killed during the “Fath al-Mobin” offensive on March 21, 1982, in western Iran.
According to the statement, the latest wave targeted United States military bases in the region, along with sites in southern areas of the occupied Palestinian territories, using what were described as pre-planned scenarios involving new tactics and upgraded systems.
The statement said that the United States’ Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a base used by Kurdish Komala militants were struck in rapid missile attacks. The strikes involved Emad, Fateh, and Qiam ballistic missiles, as well as attack drones, forming part of a series of operations carried out in recent days.
Iranian officials also stated that military bases and security centers in Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Holon, and Ramat Gan were hit and destroyed earlier on Saturday. The statement said the strikes were carried out with heavy missiles, including the Ghadr, Kheibar Shekan, and Khorramshahr-4 systems.
US, Israeli decision makers frustrated as war continues
The announcement further asserted that confusion within the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the collapse of the multi-layered US and Israeli air defense network in West Asia had shifted the balance of the conflict in Iran’s favor.
It also emphasized that disruptions to US weapons support systems were the result of “precise and intelligent measures” by Iranian armed forces.
The statement added that anger and frustration among US and Israeli decision-makers had been anticipated, reiterating earlier warnings that both would face a prolonged and escalating regional conflict.
It concluded with a warning that any further attacks on Iranian humanitarian facilities or energy infrastructure would prompt a stronger and broader response, potentially differing from the current course of operations.
Iran setting the pace of the war: Israeli media
The United States is facing increasing difficulty countering Iran’s dominance over the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington has so far failed to implement effective measures to break the Iranian-imposed maritime blockade.
Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the US administration has no strategy capable of shifting the balance in the strategic waterway, where Iran has asserted control following escalations triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes.
US President Donald Trump faces a dilemma: further escalation could draw the United States into a prolonged conflict far beyond initial expectations, while already causing significant economic repercussions. Disruptions in the Strait have triggered sharp spikes in global energy prices and market instability.
Haaretz noted that Iran is setting the pace of the war, initiating strategic moves while the US and "Israel" respond to developments on the ground.
Analysts say Washington underestimated Iran’s willingness and capability to control the strait after the initial strikes, further complicating US planning.
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