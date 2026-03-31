WFTU Statement on the Anniversary Palestinian Land Day
30 Mar 2026
by WFTU
The World Federation of Trade Unions, on the occasion of the 30th of March, observed as the Palestinian Land Day, honors the struggle of the Palestinian people and reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with their just cause.
The Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, carried out with the political, military, and economic support of the USA, the EU, and their allies, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, massive destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
Following the devastation of Gaza, Israel continues its violent operations in the West Bank, with daily killings, arrests, destruction of homes, and intensification of settlements. At the same time, the aggression has expanded beyond Palestine, engulfing the wider Middle East.
Since February 2026, the region has entered a new and extremely dangerous phase, following large-scale military operations conducted by the USA and Israel against Iran, triggering a full-scale war with grave consequences for all peoples in the region. The spread of the war across multiple countries have already caused widespread civilian casualties and destruction of vital infrastructure, further destabilized the Middle East and threatened global peace.
The escalation of war to Iran, alongside continued attacks in Lebanon and Syria, demonstrates the intensification of imperialist interventions and rivalries in the region. Entire populations are being subjected to bombings, displacement, economic collapse, and insecurity, while the risk of a generalized regional war grows.
The WFTU strongly denounces and condemns these actions and demands the immediate end of military operations and aggression in the region. The WFTU reiterates its firm and principled solidarity with the Palestinian people, as well as with all peoples of the region who are suffering aggression, occupation, and foreign intervention.
The consistent and principled support for the heroic Palestinian people remains a priority for the international class-oriented trade union movement. It is clear that the only path toward peace and stability in region is the immediate end of the Israeli occupation of all occupied Arab territories, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, the guarantee of the right of return of Palestinian refugees, and the cessation of all foreign interventions and military aggressions in the region.
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