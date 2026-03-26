Qalibaf Rejects Trump’s Ultimatum, Says Iran Set for ‘Historic Victory’
Thursday, 26 March 2026 8:54 PM
Tehran residents rally in support of the armed forces and protest against the US-Israeli terrorist war on Iran in Revolution Square, braving heavy rain.
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has responded firmly to US President Donald Trump's recent threats, asserting that “no one can issue ultimatums to Iran and Iranians.”
Qalibaf's statement in a tweet on Thursday came after Trump backtracked on a threat to “annihilate” Iranian power plants, reaffirming Iran’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and achieve a historic victory.
"The heroic people of Iran! Your 25 nights of presence in the streets and the sacrifices made by our armed forces have created the conditions for a historic victory for our dear Iran,” Qalibaf wrote.
“No one can issue ultimatums to Iran and Iranians. Your children will not let go of this opportunity until the complete victory is achieved and the vicious cycle of 'war–ceasefire–war' is broken."
Qalibaf’s remarks came following President Trump's latest threat of military action. The US leader had warned that Iranian power plants would be destroyed unless Tehran lifted its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil chokepoint, by a set deadline.
This ultimatum was initially issued on Monday, March 23, with a deadline for action that was later pushed back to March 27.
Over the last 25 nights, millions of Iranians have rallied in the streets of the country in support of the Islamic Republic and in condemnation of the US-Israeli war of terrorism.
The mass demonstrations, marking a decades-long movement against foreign interference and imperialism, have become a symbol of Iran’s steadfast commitment to its sovereignty and the resistance against external pressures.
These public gatherings have bolstered national unity, reinforcing the message that the Iranian people will not tolerate foreign ultimatums or military threats.
Amid Trump's ultimatum, reports in Western media are speculating that American airborne forces could launch a ground invasion of Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.
A military source, cited by Tasnim news agency on Thursday, said that over one million Iranian troops are being organized for potential ground combat.
The source also revealed a surge of volunteers from young Iranians eager to participate in the defense of their country, particularly against any US ground invasion.
"Along with the organization of over one million ground troops, an overwhelming number of requests from Iranian youth are pouring into Basij, IRGC, and army recruitment centers to participate in this battle," the official was quoted as saying.
The source also addressed US tactics, saying, "The United States wants to open the Strait of Hormuz through suicide tactics and self-destruction; that's fine, we are ready for both—they can carry out their suicidal strategy, and the Strait will remain closed."
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