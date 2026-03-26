President Ramaphosa Acknowledges NPA Charges Against Police Commissioner Masemola
Mongezi Koko
25 March 2026 | 11:33
General Masemola is expected to appear in court soon following his links to the irregular awarding of a multimillion-rand tender to Medicare 24.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has noted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to charge Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
Masemola is expected to appear in court soon, after being linked to the irregular awarding of a multi-million-rand tender to Medicare 24.
The company is owned by criminally accused, controversial businessman Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala.
The investigation into the matter, which began in 2024, has so far led to the arrest of 16 police officials who appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates' court on Wednesday.
Fifteen have been granted bail of between R40,000 and R80,000.
Masemola, who had initially distanced himself from any wrongdoing in the case, will be the most senior official to be charged in the tender scandal.
The Presidency has announced that Ramaphosa will address the matter in line with the law
Meanwhile, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has assured Masemola is cooperating.
"General Fannie Masemola remains committed to upholding the rule of law and the integrity of the office he serves. He has taken note of the charges against him and has pledged full cooperation with all lawful process that seeks to address wrongdoing. This is the right necessary course to ensure we restore public confidence in our institution."
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